Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 33 —Toronto FC v Los Angeles Galaxy

Ok, so, is this thing back on again? The attacking Italians scored and Bono kept a clean sheet. Is Toronto back in the post-season mix?

Footy Wolverine Go Blue lead dips to 7 points which should still provide decent breathing room with perhaps 6 (maybe playoffs) matches remaining.

Next up? Vanney comes home! Galaxy come to BMO for the first of two crucial home fixtures.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

How many former-Reds will see the pitch during this match for Los Angeles (including Galaxy subs. Only former first-team Reds count - in case someone finds out that a Chicharito played in the U-10 academy!)

If you guess the number perfectly, you get 2 bonus points.

CUT OFF is 6:30pm ET. Please do not edit your posts after 6:30pm. Post replies to yourself if needed.

Come on you Reds!