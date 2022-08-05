Forge FC signs Jordan Hamilton

Hamilton to Hamilton!

Forge FC has announced the signing of Canadian forward Jordan Hamilton to a multi-year contract.

Hamilton will be well-known to Toronto FC supporters. The Scarborough native spent three years in the TFC academy before signing a deal with the senior side in January 2014. The attacker netted 15 goals in 66 matches with the Reds between 2014 and 2019. The academy product won the domestic treble with the Reds in 2017, as well as two other Canadian Championship titles in 2016 and 2018.

Hamilton was eventually traded to the Columbus Crew in July, 2019. The striker would then go on to be a part of the squad that won MLS Cup in 2020.

The attacker most recently suited up for Sligo Rovers of the League of Ireland Premier Division, scoring two goals in 13 appearances for the club before departing by mutual consent in June.

Decisions — Jordan Hamilton (@jayhams) July 21, 2022

Internationally, the forward has made two caps for the Canadian men’s national team, last making an appearance in October 2016.

Hamilton will now be the fourth former TFC player on Forge’s current roster, joining Ashtone Morgan, Kyle Bekker, and Emery Welshman.

The midseason acquisition adds to the riches of Bobby Smyrniotis’ squad. The two-time CPL champs currently sit top of the league and have scored more goals than any other team. The Steeltown side have scored 16 goals in their last five matches and look poised to make a fourth consecutive trip to the CPL Final.