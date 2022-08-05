Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 28 —Toronto FC @ Nashville SC

Boy, it really felt like Toronto deserved more out of that match in New England! But I suppose no injuries on the turf is something for which to be thankful. *shrug*

Footy Wolverine Go Blue now has a 6 point spread atop the standings. No perfect scores this week. A lot of people picked up 4 points for predicting a TFC shutout win, and a lot of people picked up 2 points for predicting a draw with goals. There's certainly lots to play for over these last 11+ matches (see what I did there :)

Now time to turn our sights to Nashville. The Reds are going to need max points out of a lot of remaining matches if they hope to make the playoffs. Nothing is easy at this point, but hopefully with full rest, these 3 points will be getable.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who will be shown the first card of the match? Name the player. If you get it right, it's worth 5 points. If it's a teammate of the player you listed, you'll get 1 point.

Correct player name = 5 points.

Wrong player, but correct team = 1 point.

Predicting no cards in the match = 10 points.

Come on you Reds!