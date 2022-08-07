Recap: Toronto FC picks up important road win in Nashville

Head coach Bob Bradley made one change to Toronto’s starting XI after their scoreless draw in Foxborough last weekend. Richie Laryea made his highly-anticipated return to the lineup as he replaced Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty at right back.

In the opening couple minutes of the match, Lorenzo Insigne was fouled twice in quick succession.

TFC ‘keeper Alex Bono was called into action in the 14th minute as he made an important save on a shot from Teal Bunbury.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a goal from Jonathan Osorio. Solid passes from Domenico Criscito and Jayden Nelson led up to a great piece of individual skill and a shot that beat Nashville goalie Joe Willis.

The hosts tied things up in the 41st minute through a penalty goal from Hany Mukhtar.

Osorio made it a brace for himself just three minutes later. A through ball to the back post from Richie Laryea found his Canadian compatriot and Osorio finished the play off.

Nashville tied things up yet again, in first half stoppage time. Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in as many games.

Laryea won a penalty for Toronto in the 53rd minute after he was brought down in the box by former TFC defender Daniel Lovitz. Federico Bernardeschi stepped up to take the penalty and duly converted.

Toronto made it 4-2 in the 77th minute with Lorenzo Insigne’s first goal in MLS. It was an impressive strike from the winger, a type of goal he has mastered over the years when he was at Napoli.

Nashville made things interesting when they scored a third in the 84th minute. Defender Walker Zimmerman got his head on the end of a corner from Mukhtar.

The Reds held on to collect all three points, their first road win of the season - and their first road win since July 24th, 2021.

Toronto will look to continue their unbeaten run next saturday when they host the Portland Timbers at BMO Field. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.