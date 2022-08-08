Jonathan Osorio, Lorenzo Insigne named to Week 24 MLS Team the Week

Following their goalscoring exploits in the thrilling 4-3 win over Nashville SC on Saturday, August 6th, Jonathan Osorio and Lorenzo Insigne have both been included in the Week 24 MLS Team of the Week.

Osorio’s brace at GEODIS Park deservedly earned him a spot in the starting lineup, while Insigne, who ultimately scored the game’s winner, was included on the bench.

For Toronto FC’s opening goal in the 19th minute, Osorio’s flair was on full display as some dazzling footwork allowed TFC’s all-time leader in appearances to fire a shot right into the bottom corner from the top of the penalty area.

The Canada international’s second of the night, which came in the 44th minute, was a first-time finish from close range, which was perfectly assisted by none other than Richie Laryea.

With 13 minutes left to play and the Reds up 3-2, Insigne then stunned the crowd in Nashville with a sensational effort from distance for his first Toronto FC goal. Simply sensational from Il Magnifico.

The inclusion of Osorio in the Week 24 MLS Team of the Week marks his fourth nod of the 2022 season. Osorio’s three other Team of the Week feats came following his performances against the San Jose Earthquakes (2-2 draw on July 9th), Atlanta United (2-1 win on June 25th), and New York City FC (2-1 win on April 2nd).

As for Insigne, he has been included in an MLS Team of the Week for the first time since joining the Reds on a free transfer from Napoli. In three MLS games, he has recorded a goal and an assist.

In addition to Osorio and Insigne, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Alejandro Pozuelo (now with Inter Miami), Alex Bono, Chris Mavinga, Jesús Jiménez, Michael Bradley, and Federico Bernardeschi are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

The 4-3 victory over Nashville SC was the end of a three-game road trip in all competitions for TFC. Up next, Bob Bradley’s men play host to the Portland Timbers on Saturday, August 13th.