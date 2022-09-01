Report: Club Brugge keen on Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, Belgian champions Club Brugge have reportedly held talks for Toronto FC academy product, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Club Brugge had talks for Toronto FC's rising Canadian int'l Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, per source. Nothing will happen today on deadline day, but Brugge very keen on him.



Marshall-Rutty, 18, trained with Liverpool and Arsenal in the winter. Big talent. One to watch. pic.twitter.com/k3hT1SvTDF — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) September 1, 2022

Yet, in spite of the reported interest, Marshall-Rutty does look set to remain with Toronto for at least the remainder of the 2022 MLS season.

Over the last year, the Brampton native has been the subject of interest from several clubs across Europe.

During the 2022 offseason, the youngster trained with Brugge, as well as English Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool, which sparked rumours of a move to Europe for the Canadian starlet.

Now, Club Brugge are seemingly upping their interest in Marshall-Rutty, who was notably included in the Guardian’s 2021 Next Generation list. Toronto FC currently value their academy graduate at $20M.

Brugge already has two Canadians in their ranks in Tajon Buchanan, who joined up with the Belgian side from the New England Revolution in early 2022, and Cyle Larin, who recently signed on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Beşiktaş.

It is also worth noting that Marshall-Rutty and Buchanan are represented by the same agent, Mike Senkowski.

Back in February 2022, Senkowski claimed that Brugge and other European clubs were “tracking” Marshall-Rutty’s development in MLS. The 18-year-old already has 27 senior TFC appearances (as of September 1st, 2022) to his name since making his debut in October 2020.

“Bob [Bradley] has been terrific with Jahkeele, so that helps for a young talent to focus on his current environment,” said Senkowski.

“[Greg] Vanney gave him the encouragement and feeling, but Bradley has given this as well, along with opportunity and readiness to play.”

Marshall-Rutty, who at 15 years of age became the youngest player in TFC history to sign for the first team, has made 14 appearances (as of September 1st, 2022) in all competitions so far this season. After featuring in the Reds’ first four games of the campaign, TFC’s No. 7 suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for three months.

Since returning to the side, Marshall-Rutty has started just one game, playing the full 90 in TFC’s goalless draw with the New England on July 30th.

Fans can likely expect to get more clarity on Marshall-Rutty’s future at Toronto FC in the coming months.