Recap: Forge gets back to winning ways against Cavalry

HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC were 2-1 victors over rivals Cavalry FC in their Canadian Premier League matchup at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday.

Aboubacar Sissoko’s second half goal would prove to be the winner in what was a heated match between two of the top sides in the league.

Games between Forge and Cavalry are usually frenetic, with Saturday’s contest being no different. Out of the gates, it was the visitors with the first chances of the game, getting two shots on goal in the opening minute. Triston Henry, making his 100th appearance for Forge FC made two important saves early on. Henry dove to his left to get behind a shot from Ali Musse before stopping a tight-angle effort from Joe Mason.

David Choiniere opened the scoring for the home side with his 10th minute goal. Garven Metusala pinched on a ball played to Jose Escalante, to get it to Choiniere. The Montreal native dashed into the penalty area, going right of defender Mason Trafford before firing his team in front.

Forge would have to wait until the second half to double their advantage, with Sissoko scoring his third goal of the season.

Cavalry keeper Marco Carducci originally parried a shot from Woobens Pacius, but the rebound fell right to Sissoko. The midfielder then shot on goal with the ball sneaking under Carducci and into the net.

The away side got themselves into the game in the second half through Musse. The forward got to a lifted ball from substitute Mikael Cantave, sliding it past Henry to make it a one-goal game.

The match between the two rivals would get edgy in the final 20 minutes. Forge skipper Kyle Bekker was shown a straight red for stepping on right back Roberto Alarcon, with players from both sides getting physical with each other as Bekker argued the decision.

Playing with 10 men, Forge would have to defend in their own area and were resolute in protecting their goal to see out the match at 2-1. The match would continue to be feisty with two more red cards being shown.

Joseph Di Chiara was sent off in the 86th for shoving midfielder Noah Jensen when going to collect the ball for a throw in. In stoppage time, Cantave was shown a second yellow for fouling Henry off the ball. The red cards helped Forge manage the end of the match and grab their first win in six games.

Forge FC will be glad to see their winless streak end as the regular season nears its conclusion and teams battle it out for positioning in the standings. Their recent slide has made the playoff picture a whole lot more interesting with five sides now competing for the four postseason spots. With the victory at Tim Hortons Field, Forge go one point behind league leaders Atletico Ottawa.

How things stand in the #CanPL after yet another wild day of action ✍️@ForgeFCHamilton move up into second place and make up some serious ground in the regular season title race ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lFYpixLJXZ — Canadian Premier League (@CPLsoccer) September 11, 2022

Forge travel to Starlight Stadium for their next match, facing Pacific FC on September 18th in another big match with playoff implications.

Cavalry will pay a visit to bottom-of-the-table FC Edmonton in their next one on September 17th.