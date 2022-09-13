Hugo Mbongue signs Homegrown contract with Toronto FC

Toronto FC has signed forward Hugo Mbongue to a Homegrown contract through 2025, with an option for 2026.

Mbongue now becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the academy.

“Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” said Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

“We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his professional career and are confident that he’s going to become a player who can help the first team for many years.”

The 18-year-old forward, who is the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, scored four goals and provided five assists in 14 MLS NEXT Pro appearances for Toronto FC II.

As some will remember, Mbongue was one of several TFC II players that joined up with the first team squad for preseason training ahead of the 2022 campaign. The forward notably scored a late equalizer in the Reds’ 1-1 friendly draw with Sporting Kansas City.

The Toronto native signed his first professional contract with the Young Reds on May 27th, 2022. Now, just over three months later, Mbongue has made the step up to the first team, a hint that he may be in line for a senior debut in one of TFC’s final three MLS regular season games of 2022.

A current Canada U-20 international, Mbongue will have his sights set on making his mark within the Toronto FC first team ahead of next season and beyond.