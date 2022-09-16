 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 36 —Toronto FC at Orlando City SC

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 7:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Martyn Bailey
Graphics : JPN

A change in net didn’t lead to a change in fortune for our Reds, as they dropped a 4-2 decision in Atlanta.

Footy Wolverine Go Blue’s lead is back up to 7 points with 3 matches to go. No one managed the 4-2 loss as their prediction this week.

Graphics : JPN

Next up? A trip to visit the newly crowned US Open Cup champions - Orlando City SC.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Who will score the final goal of the match?

Correct Name = 5 points

Correct Team (a teammate of your guess) = 1 point

No goals scored in the match = 5 points (but your score prediction must also be 0-0)

Come on you Reds!

