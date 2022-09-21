Toronto FC’s FIFA 23 ratings have been revealed

It’s that time of the year where EA unveils their player ratings for the latest edition of their ever popular video game, FIFA.

Since the release FIFA 22, Toronto FC has undergone several changes on the player front, including the addition of three Italians, who are now the Reds’ only gold players in the game following the departures of Alejandro Pozuelo and Yeferson Soteldo.

As revealed by EA, Lorenzo Insigne is the highest rated MLS player in FIFA 23 (alongside his compatriot Giorgio Chiellini) at 84.

Fellow summer arrivals Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito are rated 79 and 75 respectively.

The Italians’ closest challenger is Toronto’s all-time leader in appearances, Jonathan Osorio, who is 74 rated this year.

Osorio is one of 11 silver TFC players, with the likes of Richie Laryea (74), Mark-Anthony Kaye (71), and Ayo Akinola (66) also falling in that category.

Toronto’s bronze contingent is predominantly made up of the club’s youngsters, such as Jayden Nelson (62), Noble Okello (60), and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (59).

Below is a full breakdown of TFC’s FIFA 23 upgrades, downgrades, and non-movers.

Upgrades

Jonathan Osorio (+2) [72 → 74]

Jesús Jiménez (+2) [69 → 71]

Ifunanyachi Achara (+2) [58 → 60]

Deandre Kerr (+2) [58 → 60]

Kosi Thompson (+2) [58 → 60]

Richie Laryea (+1) [71 → 72]

Lukas MacNaughton (+1) [62 → 63]

Jayden Nelson (+1) [61 → 62]

Noble Okello (+1) [59 → 60]

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (+1) [58 → 59]

Jordan Perruzza (+1) [57 → 58]

Downgrades

Doneil Henry (-3) [70 → 67]

Lorenzo Insigne (-2) [86 → 84]

Michael Bradley (-2) [72 → 70]

Alex Bono (-2) [68 → 66]

Domenico Criscito (-1) [76 → 75]

Chris Mavinga (-1) [70 → 69]

Quentin Westberg (-1) [66 → 65]

No Change

Federico Bernardeschi (79)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (71)

Ayo Akinola (66)

Shane O’Neill (65)

Luca Petrasso (62)

Greg Ranjitsingh (60)

Kadin Chung (59)

Kobe Franklin (52)