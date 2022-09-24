Sebastian Giovinco says he has not retired, offers services to Toronto FC

Toronto FC’s all-time top goal scorer Sebastian Giovinco made headlines recently after announcing that he had “joined” the Juventus Academy Toronto.

Although the initial release from the Italian club was vague, Giovinco then took to his own Instagram to confirm that he would be “working with Juventus on developing players at Juventus Academy Toronto.”

Following the end of a six-month stint with Serie A side Sampdoria, the former Italian international became a free agent for the second time in the space of a year.

Despite being without a club, Giovinco remained quiet throughout the summer transfer window, and to this day, has not put pen to paper on his next professional contract.

Given the role he is set to play with the Juventus Academy Toronto, the idea that he had hung up his boots was not far-fetched, but nothing had been confirmed by Giovinco himself.

The 35-year-old then put all rumours to bed by posting an Instagram story to deny any reports that he had indeed called time on his playing career.

“I never said that I was retiring. In fact I have always made my vision clear, which was to continue playing soccer with a return to play for Toronto FC,” said Giovinco.

“My partnership with Juventus Academy Toronto is an investment, and a position to oversee the player development.”

Giovinco capped off his post by offering his services to Bob Bradley and Toronto FC.

“If Toronto FC would like my services as a player, I am more than happy to return.”

Over the last year, there have been several rumblings that the Atomic Ant was set for a second spell with the Reds.

In addition to a (false) report from Nicolò Schira in September 2021, the forward also trained with the TFC first team during the 2022 offseason.

According to Michael Singh, the Reds were in fact given the opportunity to sign Giovinco at various price points in 2022, but the club’s front office opted against doing so.

Giovinco has not only made Toronto his home, but he now also has a significant investment in an exciting project alongside the club where he began his professional playing career.

With the 2023 offseason on the horizon, could Bill Manning and Bob Bradley bring 35-year-old Giovinco back to the club for a highly touted second spell? Stay tuned.