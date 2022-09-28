Toronto FC ranked fifth most valuable franchise in MLS

According to Sportico, Toronto FC is the fifth most valuable franchise in MLS at $705M, a figure $55M higher than what the club was worth in 2021 ($650M).

The Reds sit behind LAFC ($900M), LA Galaxy ($865M), Atlanta United ($855M), and the Seattle Sounders ($725M), but experienced a higher one-year value change than the four clubs above them (+8%).

Amongst all teams from the five major U.S. sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS), TFC is the 120th most valuable franchise.

Looking at the current fiscal year, Sportico projects TFC to record $64M in revenue in 2022, $28M more than the club’s total revenue in 2021. Moreover, the end of Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions, and the addition of several marquee signings has not only seen the mass return of the TFC faithful to BMO Field, but also the general public.

The average attendance for TFC matches at BMO Field this calendar year is 25,280, a number that will excite the Reds’ front office following the dismal turnout at multiple home games during the latter stage of Toronto’s 2021 campaign.

In spite of the improved financial figures, Sportico’s report does state that losses at TFC are expected to top $20M this year.

As is common knowledge in Toronto, TFC is operated by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), the company which also operates the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL), the Toronto Raptors (NBA), and the Toronto Argonauts (CFL).

Toronto FC’s other corporate partners include Adidas, Bell Canada, Coca-Cola, and Mastercard.

With 2023 set to be the club’s first full season without any COVID-19 restrictions in place since the start of the pandemic, as well as Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi’s first full season with the Reds, next year’s projected numbers will be noteworthy to say the least.