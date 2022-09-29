Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 37 —Toronto FC v. Inter Miami CF

Well, the TFC season has officially been capped at 2 more matches. And unless FWGB decides to pick a pair of 10-0 TFC victories, they should have control of the 2022 WTR PL!

Footy Wolverine Go Blue’s lead is back up to 8 points with 2 matches to go. Special shoutout to George Bettencourt who was the only person to predict 4 goals for Orlando & Tesho picking up the final goal! Congrats, Georgie!!

One Final home match for our boys and a chance for us to send them off. Inter Miami comes to town.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will former-Red Alejandro Pozuelo score in this match?

Yes = 5 points

No = 2 points.

Come on you Reds!