Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 37 —Toronto FC v. Inter Miami CF

Well, the TFC season has officially been capped at 2 more matches. And unless FWGB decides to pick a pair of 10-0 TFC victories, they should have control of the 2022 WTR PL!
Footy Wolverine Go Blue’s lead is back up to 8 points with 2 matches to go. Special shoutout to George Bettencourt who was the only person to predict 4 goals for Orlando & Tesho picking up the final goal! Congrats, Georgie!!
One Final home match for our boys and a chance for us to send them off. Inter Miami comes to town.
The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus:
Will former-Red Alejandro Pozuelo score in this match?
Yes = 5 points
No = 2 points.
Come on you Reds!
