Preview: Toronto FC plays host to CF Montreal in penultimate MLS home game

A Canadian Classique over the long weekend? Sign us up.

Despite dropping points in midweek, Toronto FC will have their sights firmly set on grabbing three vital points when CF Montreal visits BMO Field for the second time in all competitions this season.

Kickoff on Sunday, September 4th is set for 7:30 pm EST, with the game available to watch live on TSN.

With Montreal all but set to punch their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, TFC’s hopes of a postseason berth are growing slimmer as the Reds have picked up just five points from their last four league fixtures.

On Wednesdays, a Riqui Puig screamer in the 89th minute meant the spoils were shared between Toronto and the LA Galaxy in spite of Bob Bradley’s men coming from 1-0 down to make it 2-1 with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

The result left TFC sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference and two points behind Inter Miami in the seventh. Yet, FC Cincinnati in eighth has played two games less than Toronto, and every other team not in the playoff spots (New England, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, D.C.) has one game in hand over the Reds (as of September 2nd).

Moreover, Toronto’s eyes will be on recording maximum points from their final five MLS regular season games of 2022, starting with the visit of their bitter rivals, Montreal.

In their first encounter of 2022, TFC ran rampant and sealed a thumping 4-0 victory over Wilfried Nancy’s men to advance to the 2022 Canadian Championship Final. Just under a month later, the two sides faced off in MLS action for the first time this season, with Montreal claiming a narrow 1-0 win at Stade Saputo.

Both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi did not play in Montreal, so the Italian duo are now set to get their first taste of derby day on Sunday.

Since that 1-0 defeat on July 16th, TFC has played eight MLS games, winning four, drawing three and losing just one. Bradley’s side are undeniably playing their best football of the season, and with just five games left to play, the Reds will need all hands on deck if they are to still have a chance at a playoff berth come Decision Day.

On the injury front for Toronto, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio and Deandre Kerr were all absent from the 2-2 draw against the Galaxy. Osorio was a full participant in training on Friday, while Kaye & Kerr were training on their own.

As this rollercoaster ride of a regular season nears its end, Toronto FC will have just one more home game to play after Sunday’s clash with Montreal. Following the debuts of Insigne and Bernardeschi, morale at the club is arguably the highest it’s been in years.

Regardless of whether Toronto makes the playoffs or not, this new-look TFC side has given fans a reason to get excited about this football club once again. Furthermore, a victory over none other than CF Montreal would serve as an admirable feat for the ever improving Reds.

Match Details

Opponent: CF Montreal

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ont.