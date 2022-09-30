Preview: Toronto FC hosts Inter Miami in final home game of season

Toronto FC plays host to Inter Miami on Friday evening in what is the Reds’ final home match of the season, and their penultimate game of the 2022 MLS campaign.

The Reds will welcome back a familiar face in 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo, who will make his first trip to BMO Field since being traded to Miami in July.

Knocked out of playoff contention in their last outing, a 4-0 loss in Orlando, Toronto don’t have much to play for on Friday other than providing their home support a good display on the pitch.

TFC’s loss to Orlando City was their heaviest defeat of the season. With time to refocus during the international break, head coach Bob Bradley as well as club supporters will look for a response from the team.

Two Canadian national team regulars will not be able to participate in Friday’s contest with Jonathan Osorio and Doniel Henry both having been ruled out. Osorio remains on the sidelines as he recovers from neurological dysfunction, with the midfielder’s World Cup status now being questioned.

Along with Jonathan Osorio, Doneil Henry has been ruled out of Toronto FC's clash with Inter Miami on Friday. Lukas MacNaughton is also unavailable through suspension (yellow card accumulation). #TFCLive | #TORvMIA — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) September 29, 2022

With nothing left to play for, Bradley may opt to include some fringe players in his starting lineup, just to see more of them before the season comes to an end.

Noble Okello and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty are two names that could earn a start on Friday, with neither player having started more than four MLS matches this campaign.

Bob Bradley says it's unclear what Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty's best position is going to be.



"He showed so much promise early in the year as a right-back. After the injury, it hasn't been as easy and as clear for him, so time will tell on that one." — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) September 29, 2022

Toronto FC and Inter Miami last met in August, when the side in pink defeated the Reds 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium. It was a crushing loss for Toronto, ending their five-game unbeaten run, and diminishing the likelihood of a playoff appearance. That was Toronto’s first time going up against former player Alejandro Pozuelo following his trade to Miami earlier in the season.

The Spanish attacker now comes back to Toronto with his side looking to pick up three big points at his old stomping grounds.

Alejandro Pozuelo on returning to BMO Field to face #TFCLive:



"I am happy to return to Toronto. We've played them, but at home, and now we're traveling to face them at their home, to my home for three and a half years." — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) September 29, 2022

Miami currently occupies the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with Columbus Crew sitting right below them on the same number of points, but with less wins than Phil Neville’s team.

Game Notes

Toronto FC has only beaten Inter Miami once (1-4-0)

Inter Miami has scored in all but one of their previous 10 matches

Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC: Westberg; Criscito, Mavinga, O’Neill, Marshall-Rutty; Okello, Bradley, Kaye; Insigne, Akinola, Bernardeschi

Inter Miami: Callender; McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Yedlin; Mota, Gregore; Taylor, Pozuelo, Campana; Higuain

Match Details

Opponent: Inter Miami

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ont.