Preview: Toronto FC hosts Inter Miami in final home game of season

Alejandro Pozuelo will make his return to BMO Field for the first time since getting traded.

By Adam Palermo
MLS: Toronto FC at Inter Miami CF
Michael Bradley chases Alejandro Pozuelo during the first half of Inter Miami’s 2-1 win over Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium on August 20.
Toronto FC plays host to Inter Miami on Friday evening in what is the Reds’ final home match of the season, and their penultimate game of the 2022 MLS campaign.

The Reds will welcome back a familiar face in 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo, who will make his first trip to BMO Field since being traded to Miami in July.

Knocked out of playoff contention in their last outing, a 4-0 loss in Orlando, Toronto don’t have much to play for on Friday other than providing their home support a good display on the pitch.

TFC’s loss to Orlando City was their heaviest defeat of the season. With time to refocus during the international break, head coach Bob Bradley as well as club supporters will look for a response from the team.

Two Canadian national team regulars will not be able to participate in Friday’s contest with Jonathan Osorio and Doniel Henry both having been ruled out. Osorio remains on the sidelines as he recovers from neurological dysfunction, with the midfielder’s World Cup status now being questioned.

With nothing left to play for, Bradley may opt to include some fringe players in his starting lineup, just to see more of them before the season comes to an end.

Noble Okello and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty are two names that could earn a start on Friday, with neither player having started more than four MLS matches this campaign.

Toronto FC and Inter Miami last met in August, when the side in pink defeated the Reds 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium. It was a crushing loss for Toronto, ending their five-game unbeaten run, and diminishing the likelihood of a playoff appearance. That was Toronto’s first time going up against former player Alejandro Pozuelo following his trade to Miami earlier in the season.

The Spanish attacker now comes back to Toronto with his side looking to pick up three big points at his old stomping grounds.

Miami currently occupies the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with Columbus Crew sitting right below them on the same number of points, but with less wins than Phil Neville’s team.

Game Notes

  • Toronto FC has only beaten Inter Miami once (1-4-0)
  • Inter Miami has scored in all but one of their previous 10 matches

Predicted Lineups

Toronto FC: Westberg; Criscito, Mavinga, O’Neill, Marshall-Rutty; Okello, Bradley, Kaye; Insigne, Akinola, Bernardeschi

Inter Miami: Callender; McVey, Sailor, Mabika, Yedlin; Mota, Gregore; Taylor, Pozuelo, Campana; Higuain

Match Details

Opponent: Inter Miami

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ont.

