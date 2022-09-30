LIVE: Toronto FC 0-0 Inter Miami - Game thread, preview, how to watch

Live Thread

86’ - GOAL INTER MIAMI. It had to be him. Pozuelo gets the ball to Higuain inside the area who nets what has to be the winner.

85’ - Just five minutes to go now. Nail biting time.

79’ - Inter Miami applying the pressure now. Yedlin tries crossing it to Lassiter but O’Neill gets in the way. Corner now for the away team.

76’ - Some fire from our very own Sean Pollock.

73’ - Westberg comes up big! The keeper gets down low to make a stop on Ariel Lassiter after a cute pass from Pozuelo.

72’ - Bob makes two more changes. Insigne and Jimenez come off for Achara and Akinola.

72’ - Bernardeschi let’s fly from outside of the box, high and wide though.

70’ - The Reds are on the front foot here with 20 minutes to go. Let’s see if they can find a winner for the BMO Field faithful.

67’ - Laryea sends it into the box and falls to Jimenez. The striker leans back and takes a shot but the ball goes over the bar.

66’ - Gregore has a go but he sends it way too high.

64’ - Miami is the team that needs this win but they aren’t really playing like it. The game is slowing down a bit here in the second half. Maybe the visitors are playing not to lose.

62’ - Quite the attempted switch from Bernardeschi ... out for a Miami throw-in.

57’ - Laryea is given a yellow for hitting Miami’s Bryce Duke as he tries to hold him off.

54’ - Pozuelo with a go on his left foot but it goes straight to Westberg.

50’ - Mota hits the outside of the post with the free kick. Close one.

49’ - Michael Bradley brings down his old teammate Pozuelo and picks up the first yellow for TFC. Free kick coming for Miami.

46’ - We are back underway and with a halftime substitution for Toronto. Jayden Nelson is on for Deandre Kerr.

HT - Share your thoughts on that first half in the comment section!

HT - And that's a wrap on the first half. No goals in this one yet. “So far so good,” Bob Bradley tells TSN’s Matthew Scianitti.

45’ - Things getting chippy at the halftime whistle with Insigne getting involved. He is booked for getting into it with Gregore.

43’ - Insigne with a great chance from close range! His shot is inches too high.

41’ - Gregore pulls down Bernardeschi and gets a yellow. He and Campana are both in the book for Miami.

37’ - Bernardeschi hits another low shot from distance but Callender is there again.

33’ - Higuain goes down in the box and claims a penalty, but referee Silviu Petrescu disagrees with the Argentine.

30’ - Laryea seems to be struggling and goes to ground. He’ll remain in the game.

28’ - Inter Miami have their first corner of the evening.

25’ - Gonzalo Higuain has a go but Shane O’Neill blocks the effort.

24’ - Bernardeschi cuts in and fires onto goal but Callender handles the powerful shot.

22’ - Criscito has a go with the outside of the boot but it goes wide.

19’ - Jimenez finds some space and tries to shoot between the legs of Callender, but the keeper denies him.

17’ - Stoppage in play as TFC team doctors see to Chris Mavinga after he receives an elbow from Leonardo Campana.

14’ - A dangerous ball into the six yard box but Damion Lowe is able to deal with it.

13’ - A nice through ball from Michael Bradley opens up the Miami backline. Another corner coming up.

11’ - Laryea has a go but Drake Callender pushes it out for a corner.

8’- Bit of a quiet start here, no shots in this one yet.

1’ - Away we go at BMO Field!

6:55 pm EST - Lineups are out!

6:30 pm EST - Hello everyone! We are just about an hour away from kick off at BMO Field where Toronto FC will play host to Inter Miami in what is TFC’s final home match of the 2022 season. It’s been a rollercoaster of a season, let’s see if the Reds can put on a show for their fans on Friday night.

Starting XIs

Today’s starting lineups are here! Chris Mavinga returns to the backline alongside Shane O’Neill. Jesus Jimenez is awarded with the start up top.

A familiar face returns with Alejandro Pozuelo in the starting XI. He plays in behind Gonzalo Higuain and Leonardo Campana in a 4-3-1-2 shape for the visitors.

Match Preview via Adam Palermo

Toronto FC plays host to Inter Miami on Friday evening in what is the Reds’ final home match of the season, and their penultimate game of the 2022 MLS campaign.

The Reds will welcome back a familiar face in 2020 MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo, who will make his first trip to BMO Field since being traded to Miami in July.

Knocked out of playoff contention in their last outing, a 4-0 loss in Orlando, Toronto don’t have much to play for on Friday other than providing their home support a good display on the pitch.

TFC’s loss to Orlando City was their heaviest defeat of the season. With time to refocus during the international break, head coach Bob Bradley as well as club supporters will look for a response from the team.

Two Canadian national team regulars will not be able to participate in Friday’s contest with Jonathan Osorio and Doniel Henry both having been ruled out. Osorio remains on the sidelines as he recovers from neurological dysfunction, with the midfielder’s World Cup status now being questioned.

Along with Jonathan Osorio, Doneil Henry has been ruled out of Toronto FC's clash with Inter Miami on Friday. Lukas MacNaughton is also unavailable through suspension (yellow card accumulation). #TFCLive | #TORvMIA — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) September 29, 2022

With nothing left to play for, Bradley may opt to include some fringe players in his starting lineup, just to see more of them before the season comes to an end.

Noble Okello and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty are two names that could earn a start on Friday, with neither player having started more than four MLS matches this campaign.

Bob Bradley says it's unclear what Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty's best position is going to be.



"He showed so much promise early in the year as a right-back. After the injury, it hasn't been as easy and as clear for him, so time will tell on that one." — Michael Singh (@MichaelSingh94) September 29, 2022

Toronto FC and Inter Miami last met in August, when the side in pink defeated the Reds 2-1 at DRV PNK Stadium. It was a crushing loss for Toronto, ending their five-game unbeaten run, and diminishing the likelihood of a playoff appearance. That was Toronto’s first time going up against former player Alejandro Pozuelo following his trade to Miami earlier in the season.

The Spanish attacker now comes back to Toronto with his side looking to pick up three big points at his old stomping grounds.

Alejandro Pozuelo on returning to BMO Field to face #TFCLive:



"I am happy to return to Toronto. We've played them, but at home, and now we're traveling to face them at their home, to my home for three and a half years." — Anthony Khoury (@AnthonyKhoury4) September 29, 2022

Miami currently occupies the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with Columbus Crew sitting right below them on the same number of points, but with less wins than Phil Neville’s team.

Match Details

Opponent: Inter Miami

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ont.