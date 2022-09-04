Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 34 —Toronto FC v CF Montreal

One point doesn’t seem as sweet when three points were right there for the taking! Especially to all of you that picked a 2-1 TFC win (and there were a lot of you!)
Footy Wolverine Go Blue lead dips to 6 points with possibly as few as 5 matches remaining. We may have a bit of a dog fight at the wire! Shout out to onemi16 for having the only perfect score of the week! 2-2 draw with 2 former Reds seeing the field.
Next up? Our forever rivals Montreal come to town on a hot run, and hold our playoff future in their hands. How will the team respond?
The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus:
Will there be a first half sub by either team?
Yes = 3 points
No = 1 point
Come on you Reds!
Loading comments...