Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 34 —Toronto FC v CF Montreal

One point doesn’t seem as sweet when three points were right there for the taking! Especially to all of you that picked a 2-1 TFC win (and there were a lot of you!)

Footy Wolverine Go Blue lead dips to 6 points with possibly as few as 5 matches remaining. We may have a bit of a dog fight at the wire! Shout out to onemi16 for having the only perfect score of the week! 2-2 draw with 2 former Reds seeing the field.

Next up? Our forever rivals Montreal come to town on a hot run, and hold our playoff future in their hands. How will the team respond?

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will there be a first half sub by either team?

Yes = 3 points

No = 1 point

Come on you Reds!