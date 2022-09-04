FT: Toronto FC 3-4 CF Montréal - Game thread, preview, how to watch

Live Thread

FT - And that’s a wrap. TFC fall to their rivals in an eventful derby day. CF Montréal win 4-3 at BMO Field.

93’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. Lorenzo Insigne skips through the Montreal defence and chips it into the goal. This guy only scores beautiful goals. The winger goes down and hobbles back to the TFC half. He looks tired.

90’ - We will have four minutes added on. The game is completely open

84’ - Kone whizzes in a dangerous ball from the right wing but it sails past Kamara in the penalty area.

81’ - MTL are doing a great job of seeing this match through. Totally in control of proceedings right now.

79’ - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty subs on for Domenico Criscito with time winding down.

78’ - Miller with a decent chance at the back post off of the corner. His header floats too high though.

78’ - Mason Toye wins a corner for Montreal just seconds after coming onto the pitch. They will be in no hurry to take this one.

73’ - Bernardeschi’s set piece effort is too high. Toronto are running out of time to make something happen.

72’ - Things are getting a bit heated. It is a derby after all. TFC win a free kick in a promising position.

66’ - CF Montréal make their first change of the match. Ismael Kone comes on for Djordje Mihailovic after a lively showing from the American.

66’ - Bernardeschi sends a speculative effort over the bar on his weaker foot. Lots of footy left to play in this one.

57’ - Jimenez and Achara come into the game for Akinola and Okello. TFC now need two goals just to equalize.

54’ - GOAL CF MONTRÉAL. Alistair Johnston is left unmarked in front of goal and heads it past Bono. Completely open at the back. 4-2 for the visitors.

53’ - A sloppy and sluggish start to the second half from TFC. Not what you want to see from a team down a goal and in need of a win.

51’ - Romell Quioto gets up for a header but Bono is there to stop it.

46’ - We are back underway. COYR!

46’ - Doneil Henry and Mark Anthony Kaye are coming on for the second half. Chris Mavinga and Jayden Nelson are subbed out.

HT - Share your thoughts on that opening half down in the comments. There is quite a lot to talk about!

HT - The halftime whistle blows to bring an end to a crazy first half. CF Montréal lead 3-2 at the break. They have really turned this game on its head.

50’ - Akinola puts an effort high and wide but the referee calls the play back for a foul on Nelson. Insigne might be eyeing this one.

49’ - Richie Laryea is booked for a foul on Mihailovic.

48’ - A couple of corner kick opportunities late in the half for TFC.

45’ - Five minutes will be added onto this first half.

43’ - GOAL CF MONTRÉAL. Kamara doesn’t give up on a through ball, getting the best out of Chris Mavinga. A neat finish after a great bit of hustle. 3-2 CF MTL.

40’ - A brilliant ball over the top almost falls perfectly to Kamara. Mavinga though snuffs out the danger.

39’ - Montreal are pressing high as Toronto struggle to play it out from the back. They go back to Bono who boots a long ball forward instead.

34’ - Kei Kamara puts the ball past Bono and thinks he’s made it 3-2... but he is called offside.

33’ - Some nifty footwork from Jayden Nelson. He tries to play it through to Okello but Camacho puts it out for a corner.

32’ - Bernardeschi sends in a cross to Akinola who fluffs a good chance, sending the ball wide to the right.

31’ - Insigne is dropping very deep now. He and Bernardeschi need to see more of the ball.

29’ - Victor Wanyama just misses a header from that free kick opportunity. The ball lands on the roof of the net. Close call.

28’ - Domenico Criscito fouls Mihailovic just outside of the penalty area. MTL free kick coming up.

21’ - GOAL CF MONTRÉAL. Wow. Montreal make it 2-2. Mihailovic with a belter from distance. What a game we’ve got on our hands!

19’ - GOAL CF MONTRÉAL. Kei Kamara fires on goal with the rebound falling to Kamal Miller inside the area. 2-1 now.

15’ - The game is finally slowing down after a wild opening few minutes. Everyone breathe.

9’ - Two goals in less than two minutes, what a start to this one!

8’ - Insigne hits his trademark celebration following his goal. Another great shot from our very own Sean Pollock!

7’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. Another one! A deflected cross from Bernardeschi and Insigne is there to volley it from inside the box. 2-0 TFC early on here!

5’ - GOAL TORONTO FC. Bernardeschi makes no mistake from the spot, sending Pantemis the wrong way. “Come on TFC!”

4’ - Yes! Piette is called for the foul in the area. Bernardeschi has a chance to give the home side the early advantage...

3’ - A very early VAR check, there might be a penalty coming for the Reds...

1’ - Another edition of the 401 Derby is officially underway!

7:25 pm EST - When you realize you’re off work tomorrow!

7:20 pm EST - Lorenzo Insigne seems excited for his first Canadian Classique!

7:00 pm EST - Just 30 minutes to go now! Make your predictions for the match while you still have the chance!

6:50 pm EST - It’s almost time! Can the Reds grab three vital points against their rivals tonight?

Starting XIs

Shane O’Neill returns to the starting lineup for Toronto, meanwhile Noble Okello makes just his second start in MLS this season. No Osorio in the squad tonight but Kaye makes the bench.

Danger man Romell Quioto has the start this evening, only five players in MLS have more goals than the Honduran this season. AZ Alkmaar bound Djordje Mihailovic will hope to make an impact from the midfield.

Match Preview via Anthony Khoury

A Canadian Classique over the long weekend? Sign us up.

Despite dropping points in midweek, Toronto FC will have their sights firmly set on grabbing three vital points when CF Montreal visits BMO Field for the second time in all competitions this season.

Kickoff on Sunday, September 4th is set for 7:30 pm EST, with the game available to watch live on TSN.

With Montreal all but set to punch their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, TFC’s hopes of a postseason berth are growing slimmer as the Reds have picked up just five points from their last four league fixtures.

On Wednesdays, a Riqui Puig screamer in the 89th minute meant the spoils were shared between Toronto and the LA Galaxy in spite of Bob Bradley’s men coming from 1-0 down to make it 2-1 with nine minutes of normal time remaining.

The result left TFC sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference and two points behind Inter Miami in the seventh. Yet, FC Cincinnati in eighth has played two games less than Toronto, and every other team not in the playoff spots (New England, Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, D.C.) has one game in hand over the Reds (as of September 2nd).

Moreover, Toronto’s eyes will be on recording maximum points from their final five MLS regular season games of 2022, starting with the visit of their bitter rivals, Montreal.

In their first encounter of 2022, TFC ran rampant and sealed a thumping 4-0 victory over Wilfried Nancy’s men to advance to the 2022 Canadian Championship Final. Just under a month later, the two sides faced off in MLS action for the first time this season, with Montreal claiming a narrow 1-0 win at Stade Saputo.

Both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi did not play in Montreal, so the Italian duo are now set to get their first taste of derby day on Sunday.

Since that 1-0 defeat on July 16th, TFC has played eight MLS games, winning four, drawing three and losing just one. Bradley’s side are undeniably playing their best football of the season, and with just five games left to play, the Reds will need all hands on deck if they are to still have a chance at a playoff berth come Decision Day.

On the injury front for Toronto, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Osorio and Deandre Kerr were all absent from the 2-2 draw against the Galaxy. Osorio was a full participant in training on Friday, while Kaye & Kerr were training on their own.

As this rollercoaster ride of a regular season nears its end, Toronto FC will have just one more home game to play after Sunday’s clash with Montreal. Following the debuts of Insigne and Bernardeschi, morale at the club is arguably the highest it’s been in years.

Regardless of whether Toronto makes the playoffs or not, this new-look TFC side has given fans a reason to get excited about this football club once again. Furthermore, a victory over none other than CF Montreal would serve as an admirable feat for the ever improving Reds.

Match Details

Opponent: CF Montreal

Kickoff time: 7:30 pm EST

Watch: TSN

Stadium: BMO Field, Toronto, Ont.