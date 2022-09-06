Lorenzo Insigne included in Week 29 MLS Team of the Week

Lorenzo Insigne just loves himself a spot in an MLS Team of the Week.

For the fourth time in eight weeks, Toronto FC’s No. 24 has been included in the league’s weekly Team of the Week after bagging two goals in the Reds’ 4-3 defeat to CF Montreal on Sunday, September 4th.

The Italian international has now scored six goals in his first nine MLS games, which highlights just how lethal Insigne has been since making his TFC debut on July 23rd.

With the Reds already 1-0 up coming into the seventh minute of play, Insigne fired home a spectacular volley from close range to double his side’s lead.

His second of the night would come in the 93rd minute after smashing a loose ball past James Pantemis, which both Rudy Camacho and Samuel Piette failed to deal with.

In addition to Insigne, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Alejandro Pozuelo (now with Inter Miami), Alex Bono, Jonathan Osorio, Chris Mavinga, Jesús Jiménez, Michael Bradley, Federico Bernardeschi, Richie Laryea, and Domenico Criscito are the other Toronto FC players who have also earned themselves a place in at least one MLS Team of the Week this season.

Insigne has now matched Osorio for the most Team of the Week inclusions by a TFC player in 2022 with four.

TFC’s marquee signing will hope to earn himself another Team of the Week accolade when the Reds take on Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 10th.