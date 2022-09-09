Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 35 —Toronto FC at Atlanta United

Well, that was quite a plot twist!! 2-nil up after 7’. Yadda yadda yadda, we don’t need to discuss the rest :)

Footy Wolverine Go Blue maintains the 6 point lead atop the standings. Surely we’re looking at only 4 matches left at this point. Will it hold?

Next up? A trip to Atlanta for our Reds.

The point system for the 2022 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Corner Kicks!! Combined 7.5. Over or under?

Come on you Reds!