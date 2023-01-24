Toronto FC signs defender Raoul Petretta

Toronto FC has added another player to their ranks ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.

The club announced on Tuesday that it has reached a deal with Italian left-back Raoul Petretta on a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth.

The 25-year-old will join Toronto from Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa. TFC disclosed that Petretta has been acquired using Targeted Allocation Money.

“Raoul is an experienced young left-back who established himself in a strong European club and has gained experience playing at a high level in European competitions with FC Basel,” said Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley.

“We are excited to have him join Toronto FC and strengthen our backline.”

Petretta joined Kasimpasa in July 2022 after spending several years in the FC Basel system. Born in Rheinfelden, Germany, Petretta was part of the Swiss giants’ youth setup since 2005 and eventually signed for the senior side in 2017. Petretta made 152 appearances for Basel, scoring 10 goals and assisting 12 more during five seasons with the first team. He won the 2016-17 Swiss Super League as well as the 2016-17 and 2018-19 Swiss Cup.

In 2022-23, Petretta has started six league matches and scored one goal for 14th placed Kasimpasa. He has dealt with a couple of injury problems, and as a result has been in and out of the starting lineup.

Though he was born in Germany, Petretta represents Italy internationally. He made one appearance for Italy’s under-21 side in 2018.

TFC has been searching for a left-back this offseason since the ‘retirement’ of Domenico Criscito, and the trade of Luca Petrasso.

Bradley highlighted Petretta as a “smart passer” and “disciplined defender.” He joins Themi Antonoglou as Toronto’s only natural left-backs. Kadin Chung also has limited experience on the left flank.