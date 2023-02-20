Toronto FC acquires midfielder Brandon Servania in trade with FC Dallas

If you wanted some midfielder depth, then you’re in luck.

Toronto FC announced today they have acquired 23-year-old midfielder Brandon Servania in a trade with FC Dallas.

Adding to our midfield



Welcome to Toronto, Brandon @brandonservania | #TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 20, 2023

Born in Birmingham, AL, Servania has played for FC Dallas since 2015 and became a senior member of the club at the beginning of the 2018 season. Servania has made 74 appearances for his club in all competitions and carried with him five goals and seven assists.

Servania also had short loan spells with USL Championship side Tulsa Roughnecks FC in 2018 and Austrian Bundesliga side SKN St. Pölten in 2021, where he made a combined 27 appearances.

BRANDON SERVANIA FROM DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/feTKmRZy6v — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) April 10, 2022

Servania was called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team and made his senior team debut against Costa Rica in 2020. Moreover, he represented the U.S. at the junior level, participating in the 2018 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where the U.S. reached the quarterfinals.

“Brandon is a smart young footballer who will add to the quality of our group,” said Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley. “Brandon has an eye for combining in the midfield and playing forward quickly while providing hard running from box to box.” -Bob Bradley, Head Coach and Sporting Director.

The transfer sees Toronto depart with 29-year-old Spanish forward Jesús Jiménez and an international slot through to 2023. The club also announced it has retained a portion of Jiménez’s salary.

“I’d also like to thank Jesús for his contributions and wish him well with his new club.” -Bob Bradley, Head Coach and Sporting Director.

After arriving in the offseason last year, the 29-year-old Spanish international had a remarkable start to his TFC career, scoring seven goals in his first nine appearances for the club. Although, ever since the transfer of fellow Spaniard Alejandro Pozuelo last summer, Jiménez’ confidence in front of goal disappeared and Jiménez never looked the same in the second half of the year. Jiménez completes his short stint with TFC making 37 appearances in all competitions and netting 10 goals and three assists.

The addition of Servania in the midfield adds depth that TFC appeared to lack coming into this new season. The subtraction of a forward was the more likely scenario as there was an abundance of depth in attackers.

Servania becomes the eighth overall addition to the squad following the end to the 2022 season.