Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 01 —Toronto FC at DC United

We’re baaaaaaccccck. You all know the drill, so let’s be brief.

The point system for the 2023 season will be as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Do any of the new recruits score a goal to open their TFC account?

—-

New Season begins tonight! Come On You Reds!