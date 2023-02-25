 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 01 —Toronto FC at DC United

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 7:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Jeffrey P. Nesker
/ new

We’re baaaaaaccccck. You all know the drill, so let’s be brief.

The point system for the 2023 season will be as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Do any of the new recruits score a goal to open their TFC account?

—-

New Season begins tonight! Come On You Reds!

