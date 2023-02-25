Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 01 —Toronto FC at DC United

We’re baaaaaaccccck. You all know the drill, so let’s be brief.
The point system for the 2023 season will be as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus:
Do any of the new recruits score a goal to open their TFC account?
—-
New Season begins tonight! Come On You Reds!
