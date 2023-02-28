Toronto FC announces the release of defender Kadin Chung

As announced today by Toronto FC, the club and defender Kadin Chung have mutually agreed to terminate Chung’s Major League Soccer contract on February 28, 2023.

NEWS | Toronto FC announced today that the club and defender Kadin Chung have mutually agreed to terminate Chung’s MLS contract.#TFCLive — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) February 28, 2023

The 24-year-old defender joined TFC last year, but barely got any playing time with the senior team. Chung finishes his one-year tenure with TFC making eight appearances and starting in five games last season.

Before joining Toronto, Chung was a member of the 2021 Canadian Premier League winning squad, Pacific FC where he made 63 overall appearances (Canadian Championship and CPL) registering two goals and five assists. During the 2021 season, Chung scored one goal and added two assists in 29 appearances as a key member of the team that captured the club’s first ever CPL title.

Aside from that, Chung was a member of the squad that defeated Forge 5-4 in penalties in the postponed 2020 Canadian Championship Final (held on June 4, 2020).

Chung grew up in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia and began playing soccer with Coquitlam Metro Ford SC at the age of six. He later joined the Vancouver Whitecaps Residency Program in September 2011, making several appearances with their U-16 and U-18 teams. He then began playing with Whitecaps FC II from 2015-2017.

In 2018, Chung was the first ever signee of newly announced CPL team Pacific FC. Chung was a regular starter in the right back position for three seasons with Pacific FC before being offered to train with Toronto FC ahead of the 2022 season.

The initial contract Chung signed last year was believed to be through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.