Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 03 —Toronto FC v. Columbus Crew

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 7:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Anthony Khoury
Graphics: JPN

A point on the road in Atlanta, not bad. Now, it’s time for the long-awaited 2023 home opener.

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023

Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total
onemi16 2 2 1 1 6
Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 0 1 1 2 4
Mike Whaley 2 1 0 1 4
pkelamis 0 2 0 1 3
secondstar 0 2 0 1 3
Footy Wolverine Go Blue 0 2 0 1 3
Eddie_Spaghetti 0 2 0 1 3
Ed & Rita Harrison 0 2 0 1 3
Andre Schaffner 0 2 0 1 3
The Real SK TFC Fan 0 1 1 1 3
RustyRamone 2 1 0 0 3
JohnnyHandsome 2 1 0 0 3
Curtis Gergley-Gardner 0 1 1 1 3
Jeffrey P. Nesker 2 0 0 1 3
AMS1984 2 0 0 1 3
blkndkr 2 0 0 1 3
Just a TFC Fan 2 0 0 1 3
Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2
pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2
MichaelP_TFC 0 1 0 1 2
thunderkat1 0 2 0 0 2
Ontexco 0 1 0 1 2
Coach perspective 0 2 0 0 2
MikeyNorth 0 2 0 0 2
KrisiBee 0 2 0 0 2
613RepresentingTFC 0 1 0 1 2
HeavyRedFlow 2 0 0 0 2
George Bettencourt 0 1 0 0 1
Adam Palermo 0 0 0 1 1
DJ Khaled 0 1 0 0 1
Rin Tin10 0 1 0 0 1
H H 0 1 0 0 1
MikaB151 0 0 0 1 1
A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth Bound 0 0 0 0 0
seanpollock 0 0 0 0 0
Corey Brady 0 0 0 0 0

After two matchdays, we’ve got onemi16 leading the way with 6 points!

Graphics: JPN

Now, it’s Trillium Cup time:

The point system is as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus (1 point):

Will TFC keep a clean sheet?

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!

