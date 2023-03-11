Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 03 —Toronto FC v. Columbus Crew

A point on the road in Atlanta, not bad. Now, it’s time for the long-awaited 2023 home opener.
Waking The Red Prediction League 2023
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|onemi16
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Mike Whaley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|pkelamis
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|secondstar
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Footy Wolverine Go Blue
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Eddie_Spaghetti
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Ed & Rita Harrison
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Andre Schaffner
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|The Real SK TFC Fan
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|RustyRamone
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|JohnnyHandsome
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Curtis Gergley-Gardner
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jeffrey P. Nesker
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|AMS1984
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|blkndkr
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Just a TFC Fan
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Stefanos-P
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|pkarvanis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|MichaelP_TFC
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|thunderkat1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ontexco
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Coach perspective
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|MikeyNorth
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|KrisiBee
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|613RepresentingTFC
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|HeavyRedFlow
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|George Bettencourt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Adam Palermo
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|DJ Khaled
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rin Tin10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|H H
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MikaB151
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A TFC Fan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth Bound
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|seanpollock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corey Brady
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
After two matchdays, we’ve got onemi16 leading the way with 6 points!
Now, it’s Trillium Cup time:
The point system is as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus (1 point):
Will TFC keep a clean sheet?
Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!
