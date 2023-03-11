Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 03 —Toronto FC v. Columbus Crew

A point on the road in Atlanta, not bad. Now, it’s time for the long-awaited 2023 home opener.

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023 Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total onemi16 2 2 1 1 6 Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 0 1 1 2 4 Mike Whaley 2 1 0 1 4 pkelamis 0 2 0 1 3 secondstar 0 2 0 1 3 Footy Wolverine Go Blue 0 2 0 1 3 Eddie_Spaghetti 0 2 0 1 3 Ed & Rita Harrison 0 2 0 1 3 Andre Schaffner 0 2 0 1 3 The Real SK TFC Fan 0 1 1 1 3 RustyRamone 2 1 0 0 3 JohnnyHandsome 2 1 0 0 3 Curtis Gergley-Gardner 0 1 1 1 3 Jeffrey P. Nesker 2 0 0 1 3 AMS1984 2 0 0 1 3 blkndkr 2 0 0 1 3 Just a TFC Fan 2 0 0 1 3 Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2 pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2 MichaelP_TFC 0 1 0 1 2 thunderkat1 0 2 0 0 2 Ontexco 0 1 0 1 2 Coach perspective 0 2 0 0 2 MikeyNorth 0 2 0 0 2 KrisiBee 0 2 0 0 2 613RepresentingTFC 0 1 0 1 2 HeavyRedFlow 2 0 0 0 2 George Bettencourt 0 1 0 0 1 Adam Palermo 0 0 0 1 1 DJ Khaled 0 1 0 0 1 Rin Tin10 0 1 0 0 1 H H 0 1 0 0 1 MikaB151 0 0 0 1 1 A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth Bound 0 0 0 0 0 seanpollock 0 0 0 0 0 Corey Brady 0 0 0 0 0

After two matchdays, we’ve got onemi16 leading the way with 6 points!

Now, it’s Trillium Cup time:

The point system is as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus (1 point):

Will TFC keep a clean sheet?

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!