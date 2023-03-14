Lorenzo Insigne ruled out for 3-4 weeks with groin injury

Lorenzo Insigne has been ruled out for 3-4 weeks after a follow-up scan showed further aggravation to his groin.

Insigne has missed the Reds’ last two games through an injury he sustained in the first half of Toronto’s season opener against D.C. United.

Having been deemed questionable for Matchday 3’s 1-1 draw with Columbus, many had thought that the Italian would at least see some minutes off the bench after he was involved in full training the week prior.

Yet, TFC will now have to make due without MLS’s highest paid player for almost a month. Moreover, Insigne is set to miss the Reds’ upcoming four fixtures against Inter Miami, the San Jose Earthquakes, Charlotte FC, and Nashville SC.

Following this blow on the injury front, Bob Bradley and co. may now look to bring in another forward, with Adama Diomande and Ayo Akinola both having already suffered setbacks so far this season.

Expectations were evidently high when Insigne arrived on a free transfer from Napoli in July 2022, but as of now, the TFC faithful may be having mixed feelings about the club’s marquee signing.