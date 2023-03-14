Cristián Gutiérrez acquired off waivers by Toronto FC

Toronto FC announced this afternoon that the club has claimed Cristián Gutiérrez off waivers from the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The 26-year-old native of Greenfield Quebec joins Toronto FC after spending the past three seasons (2020-2023) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC. With the Whitecaps, Gutiérrez appeared in 44 matches across all competitions (MLS regular season, MLS is Back and Canadian Championship). His MLS debut occurred during the MLS is Back Tournament against Seattle Sounders FC on 19 July 2020.

Prior to his stint with the Whitecaps, Gutiérrez played for Chilean club Colo-Colo, where he made 27 appearances across all competitions. The left-sided fullback played five seasons in the Chilean Primera Division (First Division, Chile), including two short loan spells with Unión Española in 2017 and Huachipato in 2017-2018, where he combined to make 25 further appearances. Gutiérrez’s professional career began with Chilean side Colo-Colo, where he developed through the ranks and made his professional debut on March 1, 2015 as an 18-year-old.

Internationally, the 5’11” Gutiérrez played in Chile’s youth national team where he competed at the 2017 South American U-20 Championship in Ecuador. However, John Herdman called him in for his first camp with the Canadian Men’s national team in January 2021 after Gutiérrez made his one-time FIFA association switch. In June 2021, ‘Guti’ was summoned for Canada’s Gold Cup team as an injury replacement for Alphonso Davies, but stayed with the Whitecaps with the understanding he would only join up with the national squad should further necessity arise. As such, Gutiérrez has yet to attain his first cap with Canada.

In Gutiérrez, Toronto FC acquires much needed depth at left back as off-season signing Raoul Petretta is the only experienced player at that position on the roster. There may be some added urgency to the Gutiérrez acquisition as Petretta came off with an undisclosed lower-body injury in last weekend’s draw with the Columbus Crew.

Cristián Gutiérrez has a twin brother, Diego, who also plays professionally with CPL side Valour FC.