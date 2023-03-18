Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 04 —Toronto FC v. Inter Miami CF

After three games, our Reds still remain winless following a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew.
Waking The Red Prediction League 2023
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|onemi16
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Footy Wolverine Go Blue
|2
|3
|1
|2
|8
|Andre Schaffner
|2
|3
|1
|2
|8
|613RepresentingTFC
|2
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Mike Whaley
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Jeffrey P. Nesker
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|AMS1984
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|pkelamis
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|secondstar
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Eddie_Spaghetti
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Ed & Rita Harrison
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|The Real SK TFC Fan
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|RustyRamone
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Just a TFC Fan
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|blkndkr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|MichaelP_TFC
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|thunderkat1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Coach perspective
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|KrisiBee
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|JohnnyHandsome
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Curtis Gergley-Gardner
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ontexco
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|HeavyRedFlow
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Adam Palermo
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|H H
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Stefanos-P
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|pkarvanis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|MikeyNorth
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|George Bettencourt
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|DJ Khaled
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dartmouth Bound
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Rin Tin10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MikaB151
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A TFC Fan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|seanpollock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corey Brady
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
We’ve got onemi16, Footy Wolverine Go Blue, and Andre Schaffner with a three-way tie for first after Matchday 3. An additional shoutout to Andre and Footy Wolverine, as well as 613RepresentingTFC, who each recorded a perfect score!
(Ed; And I’m finally on a 2023 Hero Graphic!!!)
Up next, Phil Neville’s Inter Miami pays TFC a visit:
The point system is as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus (1 point):
Which team will receive the first yellow card of the game?
Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!
