Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 04 —Toronto FC v. Inter Miami CF

After three games, our Reds still remain winless following a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew.

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023 Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total onemi16 2 2 2 2 8 Footy Wolverine Go Blue 2 3 1 2 8 Andre Schaffner 2 3 1 2 8 613RepresentingTFC 2 2 1 2 7 Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 0 1 2 3 6 Mike Whaley 2 1 1 2 6 Jeffrey P. Nesker 4 0 0 2 6 AMS1984 4 0 0 2 6 pkelamis 0 2 1 2 5 secondstar 0 2 1 2 5 Eddie_Spaghetti 0 2 1 2 5 Ed & Rita Harrison 0 3 0 2 5 The Real SK TFC Fan 0 1 2 2 5 RustyRamone 2 1 1 1 5 Just a TFC Fan 2 0 1 2 5 blkndkr 2 1 0 1 4 MichaelP_TFC 0 1 1 2 4 thunderkat1 0 2 1 1 4 Coach perspective 0 2 1 1 4 KrisiBee 0 2 1 1 4 JohnnyHandsome 2 1 0 0 3 Curtis Gergley-Gardner 0 1 1 1 3 Ontexco 0 2 0 1 3 HeavyRedFlow 2 1 0 0 3 Adam Palermo 0 0 1 2 3 H H 0 2 0 1 3 Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2 pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2 MikeyNorth 0 2 0 0 2 George Bettencourt 0 1 0 1 2 DJ Khaled 0 2 0 0 2 Dartmouth Bound 0 0 1 1 2 Rin Tin10 0 1 0 0 1 MikaB151 0 0 0 1 1 A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0 seanpollock 0 0 0 0 0 Corey Brady 0 0 0 0 0

We’ve got onemi16, Footy Wolverine Go Blue, and Andre Schaffner with a three-way tie for first after Matchday 3. An additional shoutout to Andre and Footy Wolverine, as well as 613RepresentingTFC, who each recorded a perfect score!

(Ed; And I’m finally on a 2023 Hero Graphic!!!)

Up next, Phil Neville’s Inter Miami pays TFC a visit:

The point system is as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus (1 point):

Which team will receive the first yellow card of the game?

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!