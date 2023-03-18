 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 04 —Toronto FC v. Inter Miami CF

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 7:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Anthony Khoury
GRAPHICS : JPN

After three games, our Reds still remain winless following a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew.

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023

Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total
Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total
onemi16 2 2 2 2 8
Footy Wolverine Go Blue 2 3 1 2 8
Andre Schaffner 2 3 1 2 8
613RepresentingTFC 2 2 1 2 7
Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 0 1 2 3 6
Mike Whaley 2 1 1 2 6
Jeffrey P. Nesker 4 0 0 2 6
AMS1984 4 0 0 2 6
pkelamis 0 2 1 2 5
secondstar 0 2 1 2 5
Eddie_Spaghetti 0 2 1 2 5
Ed & Rita Harrison 0 3 0 2 5
The Real SK TFC Fan 0 1 2 2 5
RustyRamone 2 1 1 1 5
Just a TFC Fan 2 0 1 2 5
blkndkr 2 1 0 1 4
MichaelP_TFC 0 1 1 2 4
thunderkat1 0 2 1 1 4
Coach perspective 0 2 1 1 4
KrisiBee 0 2 1 1 4
JohnnyHandsome 2 1 0 0 3
Curtis Gergley-Gardner 0 1 1 1 3
Ontexco 0 2 0 1 3
HeavyRedFlow 2 1 0 0 3
Adam Palermo 0 0 1 2 3
H H 0 2 0 1 3
Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2
pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2
MikeyNorth 0 2 0 0 2
George Bettencourt 0 1 0 1 2
DJ Khaled 0 2 0 0 2
Dartmouth Bound 0 0 1 1 2
Rin Tin10 0 1 0 0 1
MikaB151 0 0 0 1 1
A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0
seanpollock 0 0 0 0 0
Corey Brady 0 0 0 0 0

We’ve got onemi16, Footy Wolverine Go Blue, and Andre Schaffner with a three-way tie for first after Matchday 3. An additional shoutout to Andre and Footy Wolverine, as well as 613RepresentingTFC, who each recorded a perfect score!

(Ed; And I’m finally on a 2023 Hero Graphic!!!)

GRAPHICS : JPN

Up next, Phil Neville’s Inter Miami pays TFC a visit:

The point system is as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus (1 point):

Which team will receive the first yellow card of the game?

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!

