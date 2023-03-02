Defender Luke Singh loaned to Atlético Ottawa

Toronto FC announced on Thursday that defender Luke Singh has been loaned out to Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa until December 2023.

The centre-back has prior experience in the league, having completed a season on loan at the now defunct FC Edmonton in 2022. The 22-year-old started 23 of Edmonton’s 26 league matches, recording four clean sheets for the club that finished bottom of the regular season standings. He has linked up with his new teammates in Madrid, where Ottawa is conducting its preseason preparations.

Singh will now suit up for the club which finished top of table in 2022, Atlético Ottawa. The Brampton native will hope to contribute to a team that had a strong defensive reputation during the last campaign under the watch of 2022 CPL Coach of the Year, Carlos Gonzalez. He will hope to play some of the minutes left behind by the now retired Drew Beckie, Ottleti’s former captain who made 24 appearances in the backline last season.

Ottawa put up a solid bounce-back season in 2022 after finishing bottom of the table during the club’s inaugural 2021 campaign. Atlético made it all the way to the 2022 CPL Final, but fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Forge FC.

Singh becomes Ottawa’s seventh addition of the offseason, and will join the likes of 2022 CPL Player of the Year Ollie Bassett, and Canadian international Karl Ouimette as the club from the nation’s capital looks to compete for the championship once more.

Singh joined the TFC academy in 2017 and signed with Toronto FC II in March of 2019. After spending time in Denmark with Bröndby, Singh returned to Canada and split his time between TFC II and the senior side in 2021.

Following a couple of short-term loans with the senior team, Singh signed a Homegrown Player deal in April 2021, securing a contract with the Reds through 2025. He scored one goal across eight appearances for TFC in 2021.

Toronto FC now has just seven players listed as defenders on its roster following Singh’s loan move, and the recent departures of Kadin Chung and Chris Mavinga.