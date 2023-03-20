Richie Laryea, Federico Bernardeschi included in MLS Matchday 4 Team of the Matchday

Richie Laryea and Federico Bernardeschi both earned MLS Team of the Matchday nods following their impressive performances in Toronto FC’s first win of the 2023 season.

Second half goals from Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye steered the Reds to a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami, with Laryea and Bernardeschi notching an assist each on a cold evening at BMO Field.

Laryea earned himself a place in the Team of the Matchday starting XI, while Bernardeschi was named to the bench.

In the 47th minute, Bernardeschi found a surging Laryea, whose low, driven cross was slotted home by Osorio for his first goal of the season.

Bernardeschi’s hockey assist was then followed by a beautiful delivery into Kaye via a set-piece as the Canadian men’s national team midfielder rose high to double the Reds’ lead on the night.

TFC’s deadly right-sided duo join Sean Johnson as the three Reds to be included in at least one MLS Team of the Matchday in 2023.

As the pair continue to link-up game in game out, the TFC faithful will only hope that their chemistry continues to grow over the course of the season.