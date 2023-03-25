Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 05 — Toronto FC at San Jose Earthquakes

The Reds are in the win column at last!

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023 Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total onemi16 4 2 3 2 11 Footy Wolverine Go Blue 4 4 1 2 11 Andre Schaffner 4 4 1 2 11 Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 2 2 3 3 10 Jeffrey P. Nesker 6 1 0 3 10 AMS1984 6 1 0 3 10 secondstar 2 3 2 3 10 Mike Whaley 4 1 1 3 9 613RepresentingTFC 2 2 1 3 8 pkelamis 2 3 1 2 8 Eddie_Spaghetti 2 3 1 2 8 The Real SK TFC Fan 2 2 2 2 8 Just a TFC Fan 4 1 1 2 8 MichaelP_TFC 2 2 1 3 8 KrisiBee 2 3 2 1 8 thunderkat1 2 3 1 1 7 Coach perspective 2 3 1 1 7 HeavyRedFlow 4 2 0 1 7 Adam Palermo 2 1 1 3 7 Ed & Rita Harrison 0 3 0 3 6 blkndkr 4 1 0 1 6 JohnnyHandsome 4 2 0 0 6 Curtis Gergley-Gardner 2 1 2 1 6 DJ Khaled 2 2 1 1 6 RustyRamone 2 1 1 1 5 George Bettencourt 2 2 0 1 5 MikaB151 2 1 0 2 5 Dartmouth Bound 0 1 1 2 4 Ontexco 0 2 0 1 3 H H 0 2 0 1 3 Corey Brady 2 1 0 0 3 Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2 pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2 MikeyNorth 0 2 0 0 2 seanpollock 2 0 0 0 2 Rin Tin10 0 1 0 0 1 A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0

onemi16, Footy Wolverine Go Blue, and Andre Schaffner are still locked in a three-way tie after Matchday 4. Shout out goes to secondstar who recorded a perfect score!

So, get those coffees ready because for those in Eastern Canada, this is gonna be a late one.

The point system is as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus (1 point):

Will we see one of the TFC II short-term loanees make their first-team debut (Markus Cimermancic or Alonso Coello Camarero)

NOTE : AS THIS BONUS QUESTION IS LINEUP DEPENDANT - ALL BONUS VOTES MUST BE CAST BEFORE THE LINEUP DROPS AHEAD OF KICKOFF ON TWITTER

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!