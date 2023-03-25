Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 05 — Toronto FC at San Jose Earthquakes

The Reds are in the win column at last!
Waking The Red Prediction League 2023
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|onemi16
|4
|2
|3
|2
|11
|Footy Wolverine Go Blue
|4
|4
|1
|2
|11
|Andre Schaffner
|4
|4
|1
|2
|11
|Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast
|2
|2
|3
|3
|10
|Jeffrey P. Nesker
|6
|1
|0
|3
|10
|AMS1984
|6
|1
|0
|3
|10
|secondstar
|2
|3
|2
|3
|10
|Mike Whaley
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|613RepresentingTFC
|2
|2
|1
|3
|8
|pkelamis
|2
|3
|1
|2
|8
|Eddie_Spaghetti
|2
|3
|1
|2
|8
|The Real SK TFC Fan
|2
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Just a TFC Fan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|MichaelP_TFC
|2
|2
|1
|3
|8
|KrisiBee
|2
|3
|2
|1
|8
|thunderkat1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Coach perspective
|2
|3
|1
|1
|7
|HeavyRedFlow
|4
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Adam Palermo
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Ed & Rita Harrison
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|blkndkr
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|JohnnyHandsome
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|Curtis Gergley-Gardner
|2
|1
|2
|1
|6
|DJ Khaled
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|RustyRamone
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|George Bettencourt
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|MikaB151
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Dartmouth Bound
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Ontexco
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|H H
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Corey Brady
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Stefanos-P
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|pkarvanis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|MikeyNorth
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|seanpollock
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rin Tin10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A TFC Fan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
onemi16, Footy Wolverine Go Blue, and Andre Schaffner are still locked in a three-way tie after Matchday 4. Shout out goes to secondstar who recorded a perfect score!
So, get those coffees ready because for those in Eastern Canada, this is gonna be a late one.
The point system is as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra point available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus (1 point):
Will we see one of the TFC II short-term loanees make their first-team debut (Markus Cimermancic or Alonso Coello Camarero)
NOTE : AS THIS BONUS QUESTION IS LINEUP DEPENDANT - ALL BONUS VOTES MUST BE CAST BEFORE THE LINEUP DROPS AHEAD OF KICKOFF ON TWITTER
Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!
