FT: San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Toronto FC - Game thread, preview, how to watch

FT - San Jose Earthquakes 0-0 Toronto FC.

90’ +2 - BIG SAVE FROM SJ ON SJ.

90' +2 - BIG SAVE FROM SJ ON SJ.

He really said nah, I want back to back clean sheets

81’ - Hugo Mbongue takes his spot up front as Deandre Kerr is substituted off.

73’ - Victor Vázquez is replaced by Kosi Thompson.

71’ - A dangerous cross from Marie ends up in another corner for the Earthquakes.

66’ - Bernardeschi and Kerr link up in the final third, Kerr’s shot was parried by Marcinkowski.

65’ - Sean Johnson calmly claims the shot from a San Jose free kick.

56’ - Another header from Rodrigues had Sean Johnson scrambling out of his net to cover the cross. The attempt did not hit the target.

53’ - The ‘Quakes came very close to scoring, a Cristian Espinoza corner found the head of Rodrigues and his header was inches away from going in the back of the net.

49’ - The chances keep coming for Fede, he continues to get good looks in the right areas on the pitch.

49’ - Bernardeschi’s shot was blocked, as was the follow-up from Marshall-Rutty.

HT - Scoreless after 45 minutes in San Jose.

43’ - Kikanovic’s curling attempt at goal goes just too high.

35’ - Bernardeschi’s shot at the near post goes wide of the net.

29’ - Paul Marie is shown a yellow card as he fouled Bernardeschi while he was dribbling forcefully.

27’ - JMR wins another free kick after skilful play in the middle of the park.

25’ - Federico Bernardeschi’s free kick results in a corner.

24’ - Marshall-Rutty wins a free kick in a good area for Toronto.

16’ - An effort from way out by Brandon Servania goes wide of goal.

7’ - A shot from Deandre Kerr is saved impressively by Quakes ‘keeper JT Marcinkowski.

6’ - San Jose’s Benji Kikanovic with a big chance to put the hosts in front. The cross found him at the back post, his sliding effort goes just wide.

1’ - And we are underway at PayPal Park!

9:55 pm ET - TFC’s last trip to San Jose ended in a 2-2 draw. Alejandro Pozuelo and Richie Laryea got the goals that day.

9:30 pm ET - Get a pot of coffee going! It’s a late kickoff tonight between Toronto FC and the San Jose Earthquakes in California.

Starting XIs

A lot of rotation for the Reds as they were heavily impacted by international call-ups. Victor Vázquez starts his first match for TFC since October 6, 2018.

Get your spro ready ☕️ late night footy coming up.



Catch the action live on #MLSSeasonPass on the @AppleTV app.



Also available on TSN 4.

Canadian midfielder Michael Baldisimo gets his first start with San Jose. Watch out for striker Jeremy Ebobisse as he has two goals and one assist in four matches.

Match Preview via Adam Palermo

Toronto FC will face their first Western Conference opponent of the season this Saturday when they pay a visit to the San Jose Earthquakes. Coming off of last week’s 2-0 victory over Inter Miami at home, Toronto will now look to win on the road for the first time in 2023. The contest in California will put team depth to the test though, with a number of key players unavailable due to international duty and injuries.

Last weekend’s result at BMO Field was a cathartic one for a squad that was looking for its first win in 10 games. The Reds followed up a disappointing home opener with a comfortable display over the South Beach side, giving supporters a first glimpse of what should be a club ready to contend again. TFC defended with confidence and won the midfield battle. Going forward, Federico Bernardeschi and Richie Laryea were influential down the right flank, each assisting a goal in the second half.

Now though, a FIFA international window will throw a wrench in Toronto’s plans for a first winning streak of the season. TFC will have five players on international duty during their trip to the Bay Area; El Salvadorian backup keeper Tomas Romero, and Canada men’s national team players Laryea, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Ayo Akinola and Jonathan Osorio.

Osorio, who scored the winner in the 2-0 triumph over Inter Miami, was asked about his thoughts on the international breaks which overlap with Major League Soccer fixtures after last weekend’s match.

“It’s tough for us. Obviously we want to be here for every game for our club, but then again we also want to play every game for our country as well,” Osorio said during the postgame press conference.

“In Europe they find a way to have an international break and over here I feel like they have to do the same because in a league that’s growing you’re going to have more and more internationals.”

Cristian Gutierrez, Lorenzo Insigne and Adama Diomande will also be unavailable for the fixture at PayPal Park. After being claimed off of waivers Gutierrez is yet to appear for his new club as he deals with an illness. Attackers Insigne and Diomande are still recovering from their respective lower body injuries.

Toronto FC player availability report vs. San Jose:



OUT:

Adama Diomande (Lower body)

Cristián Gutiérrez (Non-COVID illness)

Lorenzo Insigne (Lower body)



INTERNATIONAL DUTY:

Ayo Akinola

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Richie Laryea

Jonathan Osorio

Tomas Romero #TFCLive | #SJvTOR — Waking the Red (@WakingtheRed) March 23, 2023

With a number of important figures missing for Saturday’s contest, head coach Bob Bradley has some decisions to make with regard to who will get the nod in the starting lineup. Given Laryea’s absence, one of Kobe Franklin, Kosi Thompson or Jahkeele Marhsall-Rutty will likely be handed their first start of the season on the right side of defence.

Further up the pitch, Victor Vazquez could make his first start for TFC since October 2018. The Spanish playmaker could play on the left wing or as a central attacking midfielder. One of Deandre Kerr or Hugo Mbongue will likely feature up top in Bradley’s favoured 4-3-3.

Bradley has also called on some reinforcements from Toronto FC II. Midfielders Alonso Coello Camarero and Markus Cimermancic have both signed short-term loan agreements with the first team.

On a media call, #TFCLive head coach Bob Bradley says the team will sign a pair of @TorontoFCII midfielders, Alonso Coello and Markus Cimermancic, on short-term loans for Saturday's game in San Jose.



TFC need cover while Jonathan Osorio and Mark-Anthony Kaye are with #CanMNT. pic.twitter.com/3SrmHZl0ah — Canadian Soccer Daily (@CANSoccerDaily) March 24, 2023

San Jose will be without a couple of key players themselves on Saturday night. The Earthquakes have lost left-back Miguel Trauco and midfielder Jamiro Monteiro to the international break. Canadian midfielder Michael Baldisimo could be in the running for his first Earthquakes start in the place of Monteiro. The former Whitecaps man has featured twice off the bench so far this season.

Like Bradley, San Jose head coach Luchi Gonzalez has also had to figure out how to deal with early season injury woes, having already lost two starters to injury in goalkeeper Daniel, and defender Nathan. Last year’s starting goalie JT Marcinkowski has returned between the sticks in Daniel’s place, while February arrival Jonathan Mensah has started the opening four matches next to Rodrigues in central defence.

After two wins against the Whitecaps and Rapids, the Quakes came back to earth in their last match, a 3-0 loss to MLS newcomers St. Louis CITY. Like TFC, San Jose has a poor track record of keeping the ball out of their net. Only D.C. United shipped more goals than the Quakes in 2022. With that being said, things have been a lot more promising in the attack.

The California club scored a respectable 52 goals last season, spearheaded by the deadly attacking duo of Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. Ebobisse scored in the last meeting between these two sides, a 2-2 draw at BMO Field in July 2022. San Jose’s striker already has himself two goals to start the 2023 season, and the Cameroonian will be hoping to get back in the goals after his team was shutout in their last match.

Match Details

Opponent: San Jose Earthquakes

Kickoff time: 10:30 pm ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass, TSN

Stadium: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.