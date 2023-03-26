Recap: Toronto FC’s defensive effort earns a point in San Jose

Make that two clean sheets in a row for Toronto FC - a short-handed TFC side was able to hold steady and keep the San Jose Earthquakes off the scoreboard.

A couple of Toronto FC II players were signed to short-term loans as the first team was lacking more depth than usual. Midfielder Alonso Coello debuted in MLS and he started in the middle of the park alongside Michael Bradley and Brandon Servania.

The first 45 minutes consisted of opportunities from both sides, the two big chances happened in consecutive moments within 10 minutes after the opening whistle.

In the sixth minute Benji Kikanovic got onto the end of a Carlos Akapo cross at the back post, he found himself unmarked but his sliding effort was rushed and the ball went just wide of Sean Johnson’s goal.

On the other end, a perfectly weighted through ball from Brandon Servania to Deandre Kerr put the Ajax native through on goal and his shot was destined for the back of the net, goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski stepped up in time and got down low to block the attempt.

Canadian youngster Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty got his first start of the season and was impressive throughout the match on both ends. The right-back won two free kicks in attacking areas for his team and it was clear that he was not afraid of running at the San Jose midfielders and defenders.

The ‘Quakes settled into the match in the second half as they saw more possession and created more chances. Brazilian centre back Rodrigues had two headers between 53’ and 56’, both were not too far from going into the net.

Sean Johnson produced some late-game heroics yet again to preserve a point for the Reds. The MLS veteran ‘keeper showed his quality in stoppage time as he saved a goal-bound effort from midfielder Jackson Yueill.

He really said nah, I want back to back clean sheets @SeanJohnGK pic.twitter.com/QVVz6jrPDk — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 26, 2023

Toronto FC are now unbeaten in four straight matches, earning six points after losing the season opener in D.C.

The Reds are back home next weekend to host Charlotte FC at BMO Field.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm ET.