Waking The Red has a new home!

The Waking The Red team is delighted to announce that we are joining the Canadian Soccer Daily family.

Once our time with SB Nation comes to an end on March 31st, wakingthered.com will fall under the Canadian Soccer Daily umbrella. Following weeks of planning and discussions, we could not be more excited for what is to come.

Ahead of April 1st, we are expecting a seamless transition to our new site.

As we gear up for our move at the end of this week, we want to let you know that all archived articles will still be available on our new website. In addition, we are working to ensure that you all can still voice your opinions and engage in conversations via a comments section.

Amid the switch, please bear with us as we finalize the transition over the next couple of weeks. Further updates will be provided on Twitter as well.

If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to our Managing Editor, Anthony Khoury, via email at anthonykhoury12@gmail.com.

Finally, we want to thank this entire community for all the love and support over the years. There’s no denying the passion we all have for The Beautiful Game, and we cannot wait to take that to the next level. We hope you’re looking forward to our next chapter as much as we are.