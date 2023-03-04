 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 02 —Toronto FC at Atlanta United

Guess Saturday’s final score before the 7:30 pm ET kickoff to enter our prediction and be eligible to win a Toronto FC prize!

By Anthony Khoury
GRAPHICS: JPN

Well, that was quite the ending to our 2023 season opener...

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023

Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total
pkelamis 0 1 0 1 2
secondstar 0 1 0 1 2
Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2
Footy Wolverine Go Blue 0 1 0 1 2
pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2
onemi16 0 1 0 1 2
Eddie_Spaghetti 0 1 0 1 2
MichaelP_TFC 0 1 0 1 2
Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 0 1 0 1 2
Ed & Rita Harrison 0 1 0 1 2
Andre Schaffner 0 1 0 1 2
Mike Whaley 0 1 0 1 2
George Bettencourt 0 1 0 0 1
thunderkat1 0 1 0 0 1
Ontexco 0 0 0 1 1
Coach perspective 0 1 0 0 1
The Real SK TFC Fan 0 1 0 0 1
Adam Palermo 0 0 0 1 1
RustyRamone 0 1 0 0 1
MikeyNorth 0 1 0 0 1
KrisiBee 0 1 0 0 1
JohnnyHandsome 0 1 0 0 1
613RepresentingTFC 0 0 0 1 1
Curtis Gergley-Gardner 0 1 0 0 1
DJ Khaled 0 0 0 0 0
A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth Bound 0 0 0 0 0
seanpollock 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffrey P. Nesker 0 0 0 0 0
AMS1984 0 0 0 0 0
Corey Brady 0 0 0 0 0

A grand total of ZERO people predicted the correct result, with several having still managed to earn points from TFC’s two goals and the bonus.

GRAPHICS : JPN

Next up? A trip to Atlanta United.

The point system is as follows:

  • 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
  • 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will TFC score first?

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!

