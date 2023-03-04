Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 02 —Toronto FC at Atlanta United

Well, that was quite the ending to our 2023 season opener...
Waking The Red Prediction League 2023
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|Name
|Result
|TFC Goals
|Opp. Goals
|Bonus
|Total
|pkelamis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|secondstar
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Stefanos-P
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Footy Wolverine Go Blue
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|pkarvanis
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|onemi16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Eddie_Spaghetti
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|MichaelP_TFC
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Ed & Rita Harrison
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Andre Schaffner
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Mike Whaley
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|George Bettencourt
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|thunderkat1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ontexco
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coach perspective
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|The Real SK TFC Fan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Adam Palermo
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|RustyRamone
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MikeyNorth
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|KrisiBee
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|JohnnyHandsome
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|613RepresentingTFC
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Curtis Gergley-Gardner
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|DJ Khaled
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A TFC Fan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth Bound
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|seanpollock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffrey P. Nesker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AMS1984
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corey Brady
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
A grand total of ZERO people predicted the correct result, with several having still managed to earn points from TFC’s two goals and the bonus.
Next up? A trip to Atlanta United.
The point system is as follows:
- 2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored
- 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded
A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!
This Week’s Bonus:
Will TFC score first?
Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!
Loading comments...