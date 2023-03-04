Toronto FC Prediction League 2023 | Round 02 —Toronto FC at Atlanta United

Well, that was quite the ending to our 2023 season opener...

Waking The Red Prediction League 2023 Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total Name Result TFC Goals Opp. Goals Bonus Total pkelamis 0 1 0 1 2 secondstar 0 1 0 1 2 Stefanos-P 0 1 0 1 2 Footy Wolverine Go Blue 0 1 0 1 2 pkarvanis 0 1 0 1 2 onemi16 0 1 0 1 2 Eddie_Spaghetti 0 1 0 1 2 MichaelP_TFC 0 1 0 1 2 Gentlemanly Sports Enthusiast 0 1 0 1 2 Ed & Rita Harrison 0 1 0 1 2 Andre Schaffner 0 1 0 1 2 Mike Whaley 0 1 0 1 2 George Bettencourt 0 1 0 0 1 thunderkat1 0 1 0 0 1 Ontexco 0 0 0 1 1 Coach perspective 0 1 0 0 1 The Real SK TFC Fan 0 1 0 0 1 Adam Palermo 0 0 0 1 1 RustyRamone 0 1 0 0 1 MikeyNorth 0 1 0 0 1 KrisiBee 0 1 0 0 1 JohnnyHandsome 0 1 0 0 1 613RepresentingTFC 0 0 0 1 1 Curtis Gergley-Gardner 0 1 0 0 1 DJ Khaled 0 0 0 0 0 A TFC Fan 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth Bound 0 0 0 0 0 seanpollock 0 0 0 0 0 Jeffrey P. Nesker 0 0 0 0 0 AMS1984 0 0 0 0 0 Corey Brady 0 0 0 0 0

A grand total of ZERO people predicted the correct result, with several having still managed to earn points from TFC’s two goals and the bonus.

Next up? A trip to Atlanta United.

The point system is as follows:

2 points for guessing the correct result (Win, Loss, or Draw)

1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals scored

goals scored 1 point for guessing the amount of Toronto FC goals conceded

A perfect game prediction will yield a massive 4 points—and there will be extra points available each match for the bonus question!

This Week’s Bonus:

Will TFC score first?

Let’s get to predicting! Come On You Reds!