Sean Johnson named to MLS Matchday 2 Team of the Matchday

An inspired performance by goalkeeper Sean Johnson earned himself a place in MLS’s Team of the Matchday for Matchday 2.

The American international’s inclusion in the honorary squad’s was for a place on bench as William Yarbrough of the Colorado Rapids was named as the starter in net.

Johnson’s Toronto FC debut in the dramatic 3-2 defeat to D.C. United was one to forget, but at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in his second game between the sticks, the goalkeeper came up trumps when his side needed him most.

“Sean came up big tonight. He made a couple really big saves. Was sharp,” said TFC head coach Bob Bradley in his post-match.

“[Johnson] always communicates well behind the line, and you know, when we needed him tonight, he was always there.”

In addition to the five crucial saves he tallied, Johnson’s presence at the back was immense, especially given the fact that three of TFC’s four starting defenders are new to the team.

Johnson’s leadership qualities will indeed go a long way with regards to TFC’s recipe for success in 2023.

The Lilburn-born shot stopper is the first Red to earn a Team of the Matchday nod in 2023, and based on his display in Atlanta, we’re sure it won’t be his last.

Moreover, Johnson will look to carry some personal momentum into the Reds’ home opener against the Columbus Crew as the American prepares to finally introduce himself to the TFC faithful.