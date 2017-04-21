Sebastian Giovinco scored two goals to lead Toronto FC back to winning ways in a 3-1 triumph over the Chicago Fire on Friday night.

The Italian had netted just one goal in five games going into the clash with Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Fire at BMO Field but added his second of the year by beating Jorge Bava from 18 yards just before the half-hour mark.

Having survived a couple of close shaves early on, TFC were in control by that point and Eriq Zavaleta doubled their lead four minutes later after Victor Vazquez had knocked a corner short for Justin Morrow to cross.

Giovinco made sure of the points late in the second half with a free-kick we will be replaying for some time before David Accam led and converted a Fire counter-attack to grab a consolation goal.

Giovinco firing on all cylinders

Seba continued to look like Seba on home turf, aiming seven shots at Bava’s goal in the first half alone and wrapping the victory up with a dream of a free-kick late in the second half. He finished with 11 shots in total and it was not spray-and-pray stuff, either; the ones that missed the target did not do so by much.

Bava was not quite as solid as some of the other goalkeepers TFC have faced this season and Giovinco seemed to sense that pretty quickly, firing the opening goal in low to the Uruguayan’s right after 28 minutes. He then forced Bava to tip over a free-kick for the corner that Zavaleta headed in from to make it two four minutes later.

It goes without saying that a healthy and in-form Giovinco is vital to Toronto’s hopes this season, but his importance goes beyond his goals. As soon as Chicago figured out that he was on his game, they backed off a yard and everything shifted in the Reds’ favour.

The man doesn’t like being substituted, though.

Delgado completes the midfield

Armando Cooper or Jonathan Osorio? How about Marky Delgado?

We might have been ignoring the man best placed to complete the midfield trio with Vazquez and Michael Bradley all along. Delgado may not have the creativity of Cooper or Osorio but he is disciplined and intelligent and ably supported his more experienced teammates.

The 21-year-old made a game-high four tackles, attempted the second-most passes among TFC players and certainly gave Greg Vanney some food for thought going forward. Something about Delgado’s game made everyone else look better for his presence, with Bradley having perhaps his best game of the season so far.

Who’s next?

Toronto are at home again next Friday against the Houston Dynamo. Kick-off is at 7.30pm ET.