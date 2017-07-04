From Kurt Larson’s interview with Michael Bradley today, which is - as is usually the case with the captain - well worth the read:

“My son has quickly realized that whenever Montreal is playing, he wants them to lose regardless of who they’re playing against,” Bradley told the Toronto Sun at the club’s hotel ahead of Wednesday’s match against Orlando City. “Any time Montreal is playing he’s rooting against them pretty hard,” Bradley added with a grin. “And if TFC is playing Montreal he’s rooting against them really hard.”

Luca Bradley is four years old and already our hero.